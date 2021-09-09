Head-To-Head Comparison: Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) & Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Starwood Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.63 billion 0.53 -$139.45 million $0.67 5.42 Starwood Property Trust $1.14 billion 6.39 $331.69 million $1.87 13.47

Starwood Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Diversified Healthcare Trust and Starwood Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80 Starwood Property Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83

Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus target price of $4.60, suggesting a potential upside of 26.72%. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus target price of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 10.36%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Starwood Property Trust.

Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Starwood Property Trust pays out 102.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diversified Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Starwood Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -15.11% -8.72% -3.24% Starwood Property Trust 42.82% 11.54% 0.70%

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants. The SHOP segment manages senior living communities that offers short term and long term residential care, and other services for residents where it pay fees to the operator to manage the communities for its account. The company was founded on December 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending segment includes commercial first and subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, certain residential mortgage loan, and other real estate debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment consists of acquisition and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multi-family properties, that are held for investment. The Infrastructure Lending Segment engages primarily in originating, acquiring, financing and managing infrastructure debt investments. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing comprises servicing business that manages and works out problem assets, investment business that acquires and manages unrated, investment grade and non-investment grade, mortgage loan business which originates conduit loans for the purpose of selli

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.