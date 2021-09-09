Head-To-Head Comparison: Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) versus Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Lekoil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 3 1 3.00 Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus price target of $13.02, suggesting a potential upside of 11.57%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Lekoil.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Lekoil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 7.81 -$159.45 million $0.91 12.82 Lekoil $48.03 million N/A -$11.58 million N/A N/A

Lekoil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lekoil has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Lekoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -86.40% 3.75% 2.25% Lekoil N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Lekoil on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Lekoil

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

