Head-To-Head Comparison: Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)

PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PCCW and Vonage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCCW $4.91 billion 0.84 -$131.48 million N/A N/A Vonage $1.25 billion 3.00 -$36.21 million $0.17 87.35

Vonage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PCCW.

Volatility & Risk

PCCW has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PCCW and Vonage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A Vonage 0 3 4 0 2.57

Vonage has a consensus target price of $16.57, suggesting a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Vonage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vonage is more favorable than PCCW.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Vonage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PCCW and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCCW N/A N/A N/A Vonage -1.84% 7.85% 3.37%

Summary

Vonage beats PCCW on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics and communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, content for various media, outsourced call center, and data center services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products; supply of broadband internet access solutions and web services; provision of data services; and software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; property investment, development, management, and leasing, as well as hotel management activities; and ski operations. Additionally, the company offers digital, IT and business process outsourcing, cloud computing, hosting, managed, e-commerce, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network. The Consumer segment offers UCaaS services and features, via a single identity. The company was founded by Jeffrey Adam Citron on May 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

