Head to Head Survey: National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) vs. American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ)

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) and National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

American Business Bank has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Business Bank and National Bank of Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A National Bank of Canada 0 5 6 0 2.55

National Bank of Canada has a consensus price target of $98.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.77%. Given National Bank of Canada’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Bank of Canada is more favorable than American Business Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Business Bank and National Bank of Canada’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Business Bank $98.80 million 3.21 $28.77 million N/A N/A National Bank of Canada $8.37 billion 3.10 $1.52 billion N/A N/A

National Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of American Business Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of National Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Business Bank and National Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Business Bank 32.41% N/A N/A National Bank of Canada 26.42% 21.91% 0.90%

Summary

National Bank of Canada beats American Business Bank on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D. Merrill, John Schlobohm, Leon L. Blankstein, Donald P. Johnson, and David van Skilling on May 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations. The Wealth Management segment focuses on the investment solutions, trust and lending services, and other wealth management solutions offered through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment includes banking and investment banking services and financial solutions for large and mid-size corporations, public sector organizations, and institutional investors. The USSF&I segment comprises specialty finance expertise activities of subsidiary ABA Bank, which offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses; and activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The Other segment encompasses treasury activities such as asset and liability management, liquidity management and funding operations, certain no

