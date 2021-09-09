Head to Head Survey: Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) vs. TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) and TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of TPI Composites shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of TPI Composites shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPI Composites has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Unrivaled Brands and TPI Composites, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A TPI Composites 1 4 10 0 2.60

TPI Composites has a consensus target price of $55.55, indicating a potential upside of 55.35%. Given TPI Composites’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and TPI Composites’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands -57.06% -13.14% -7.29% TPI Composites 0.33% 2.42% 0.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and TPI Composites’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 4.96 -$30.12 million N/A N/A TPI Composites $1.67 billion 0.79 -$19.03 million $0.68 51.99

TPI Composites has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Summary

TPI Composites beats Unrivaled Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment which includes cannabis-focused retail, cultivation and production operations. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry. The Asia segment produces wind blades in Taicang Port, Dafeng, and Yangzhou, China facilities. The Mexico segment focuses its operation of wind blades in Juárez and Matamoros, Mexico. The EMEAI segment offers wind blades from two facilities in Izmir, Turkey; and also performs wind blade inspection and repair services. The company was founded by Everett Pearson and Neil Tillotson in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

