Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report sales of $60.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.20 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $47.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $238.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.09 million to $240.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $290.91 million, with estimates ranging from $286.31 million to $296.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCAT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of HCAT opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

In other news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $193,795.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 133,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,561,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $612,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,341.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,944 shares of company stock worth $7,094,409 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 44,672 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.