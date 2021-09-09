Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.15

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 3519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Heartland Express declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 104.4% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 96,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 49,063 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 81,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 73,907 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 50.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 91,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

