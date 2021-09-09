HedgeTrade (HEDG) One Day Volume Tops $63,224.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $333.61 million and approximately $63,224.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002045 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005425 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00029210 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001022 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00033543 BTC.

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

