HedgeTrade (HEDG) One Day Volume Tops $66,321.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 7% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $330.12 million and $66,321.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005177 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00026278 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001079 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000439 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00033225 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

