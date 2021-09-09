Hegic (HEGIC) Reaches Market Cap of $117.98 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Hegic coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hegic has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $117.98 million and approximately $392.07 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00168500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

