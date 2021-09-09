Hegic (HEGIC) Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Hegic has a total market cap of $112.38 million and $113.51 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hegic has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00061758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00170613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00045327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.