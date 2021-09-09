Helix (HLIX) Market Cap Reaches $164,604.30

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 154.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. Helix has a total market capitalization of $164,604.30 and approximately $158.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00016654 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001287 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.