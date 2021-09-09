Hellenic Coin Price Tops $3.68 on Major Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.39 or 0.00390557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000621 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.