Helmet.insure Market Cap Tops $9.73 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $9.73 million and $604,507.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00067693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00132522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.60 or 0.00194852 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,952.31 or 0.99877925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.92 or 0.07238756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.04 or 0.00853103 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,345,930 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.