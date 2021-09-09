Hemenway Trust Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,525.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,465.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,323.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

