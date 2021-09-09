Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €84.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.80 ($116.24).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €80.50 ($94.71) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €85.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €90.38. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.