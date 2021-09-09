Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.66

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 40183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

