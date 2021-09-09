HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Hits $0.0186

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $53,593.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00061197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.75 or 0.00168857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00044232 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.