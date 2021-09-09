Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.40. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $34.91 and a 1 year high of $100.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

