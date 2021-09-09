HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 118,189 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118,189 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,073,766.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765 in the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PATH opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PATH. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

