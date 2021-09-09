HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of OKE opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.