HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,815 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of First Solar worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $95.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.74. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,384 shares of company stock worth $3,970,170 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.48.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

