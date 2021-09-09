HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,865 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $121,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $15.78.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

