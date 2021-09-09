HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,693 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.97% of CONX worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONX opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. CONX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

