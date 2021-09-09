HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 73,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.60. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

