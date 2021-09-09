HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $81.68 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.59.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

