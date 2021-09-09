HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 10,859 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after acquiring an additional 960,330 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Masco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after acquiring an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Masco by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after acquiring an additional 644,239 shares in the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $36,353,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Masco by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,408,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,361,000 after acquiring an additional 426,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

