HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 23,964 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,964 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DIVO opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.79.

