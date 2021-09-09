HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 380 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,116,000 after purchasing an additional 181,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,195,000 after buying an additional 163,099 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,016,000 after buying an additional 151,933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,341.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,541,000 after buying an additional 132,881 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,466.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,435,000 after buying an additional 78,240 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX opened at $463.14 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $286.18 and a one year high of $476.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.67.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

