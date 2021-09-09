HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 7,380 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $96.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.43. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $100.48.

