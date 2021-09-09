HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Super Micro Computer worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after buying an additional 174,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

