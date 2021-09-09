HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83,175 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Criteo worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

CRTO opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.09. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

