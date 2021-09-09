HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,794 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in EOG Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after buying an additional 1,348,343 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 455.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 836,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after buying an additional 685,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $67.18 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.