HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.26 Million Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,655 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Stride worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stride in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Stride by 107.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

