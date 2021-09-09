HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,126 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.53% of AEA-Bridges Impact worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMPX. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

Shares of IMPX opened at $9.76 on Thursday. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.