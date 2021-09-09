HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.30 Million Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of nCino worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCNO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in nCino by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 152,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 42,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. William Blair began coverage on nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, G.Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,032,962.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $254,459.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,083 shares of company stock worth $3,152,806. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCNO opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a PE ratio of -133.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

