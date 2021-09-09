HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after purchasing an additional 445,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,599,000 after purchasing an additional 282,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $318.75 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $327.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,364 shares of company stock worth $7,004,148. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

