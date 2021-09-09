HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $8.48 Million Investment in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 863,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.86% of KKR Acquisition Holdings I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,000.

NYSE:KAHC opened at $9.73 on Thursday. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

