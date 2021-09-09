HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 10,526 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 629,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 257,396 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 302,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after acquiring an additional 32,748 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.17 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $47.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04.

