HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 16,177 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Option Care Health worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $488,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $4,549,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

OPCH stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research increased their price target on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

