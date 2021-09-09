HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,040 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,800,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,278,000 after acquiring an additional 166,870 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,723,000 after purchasing an additional 108,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 762,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock opened at $247.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $171.02 and a one year high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.