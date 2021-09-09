HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 856,357 CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 856,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 4.13% of CM Life Sciences III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMLT opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

