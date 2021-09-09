HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $57,127,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,440,000 after acquiring an additional 722,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,473,000 after buying an additional 698,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

