HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $116.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.33. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $122.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

