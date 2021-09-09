HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,591 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.76% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXE. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

