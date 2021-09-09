HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,140 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.99% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 28.3% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Oyster Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.