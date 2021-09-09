HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 19,523 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,523 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 14.93% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 89,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJUL opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

