HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,537 Shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 12.29% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 123,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EIRL opened at $61.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.74.

