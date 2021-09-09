HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 62,085 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,085 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 4.23% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSEP. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 329,658 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,362,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 155,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period.

PSEP stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17.

