HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 66,299 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,299 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

BSCM stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.